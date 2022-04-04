Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Authorities warn against speeding due to huge numbers of fines levied on first day of Ramadan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Heavy traffic congestion and accidents were witnessed on the first day of Ramadan in UAE as police fined a huge number of motorists for traffic violations.

Several accidents were reported on the Ittihad Road, Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road and other major highways in Sharjah like Al Wahda, media reports pointed out.

RELATED STORY: Ramadan 2022: Abu Dhabi sets new timings for public services

On the Ittihad Road particularly, heavy congestion was witnessed from Deira City Centre to Taawun Interchange in Sharjah, the reports highlighted.

The traffic violations like speeding and tailgating increased across the country as residents speeded home to breakfast with their families.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi bans heavy vehicles during Ramadan peak hours

On police radars people were found to be speeding at Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates around two hours before Iftar while traffic bottlenecks were also observed from Dubai to Sharjah as early as 1:00 pm.

In view of the Iftar rush, the police patrols have been increased across different Emirates.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Jim Carrey 2

Canadian-American actor Jim Carrey announces retirement

5 hours ago
Catriona father Australia

“My real life hero”: Catriona Gray reunites with father

5 hours ago
Smartmatic philippines ELECTIONS

“Wag niyo po sanang balewalain ito” – COMELEC urges OFWs not to miss chance to vote

6 hours ago
Leni Kiko Bohol Campaign

Over 12,000 doctors endorse Leni-Kiko tandem

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button