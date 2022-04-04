Authorities warn against speeding due to huge numbers of fines levied on first day of Ramadan

Heavy traffic congestion and accidents were witnessed on the first day of Ramadan in UAE as police fined a huge number of motorists for traffic violations.

Several accidents were reported on the Ittihad Road, Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road and other major highways in Sharjah like Al Wahda, media reports pointed out.

On the Ittihad Road particularly, heavy congestion was witnessed from Deira City Centre to Taawun Interchange in Sharjah, the reports highlighted.

The traffic violations like speeding and tailgating increased across the country as residents speeded home to breakfast with their families.

On police radars people were found to be speeding at Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates around two hours before Iftar while traffic bottlenecks were also observed from Dubai to Sharjah as early as 1:00 pm.

In view of the Iftar rush, the police patrols have been increased across different Emirates.