Pinoys advised to get vaxxed as 27M COVID doses set to expire this July 2022

President Duterte’s adviser for entrepreneurship has urged the Filipinos to get vaccinated as he said Saturday that some 27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses are set to expire in the Philippines in July.

Presidential adviser Joey Concepcion said in a statement, “Let’s not allow 27 million doses of the COVID vaccine to go to waste… We need to push a little, and we need to do the groundwork now. People have become complacent and no longer feel that they need to be boosted.”

Concepcion said that Philippines’ debt has crossed the P12-trillion mark due to the massive borrowing for pandemic response.

“If we don’t use these vaccines, we will have wasted the FIlipino taxpayers’ money.” Concepcion said.

The Department of Health (DOH) has said the government is scaling up efforts to utilize unused vaccine doses.

Concepcion said that the country has received 237 million vaccine doses from which only 140.7 million have been administered.

According to the latest data from DOH, the Philippines has administered 142.236 million doses by March 30 which include 64.332 first doses, 65.885 complete doses, and 12.018 million booster doses.