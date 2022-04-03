Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipino files sexual assault complaint against delivery man in Dubai

A 32-year-old Filipino customer has lodged a rape complaint against a delivery man in Dubai.

The Dubai Public Prosecution has started investigating the case against a 34-year-old food delivery man who faces an accusation of assault as well, media reports said.

The incident came to fore as the man went on to deliver food ordered online on February 16, 2022, on an app by the victim at an Al Garhoud apartment, reported Khaleej Times.

The victim reportedly asked him to wait until he got the cash, but the accused followed him inside the room and made an attempt to rape him.

A woman who shared the apartment witnessed the accused assaulting the victim.

The accused was arrested on March 4, 2022, at the Hor Al Anz area. According to him, the Filipino customer rather told him to enter the house to receive AED 69 even though he had refused as the company policy did not allow them to enter houses to deliver orders..

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

