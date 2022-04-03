Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi Police to give away free Iftar meal boxes to motorists

File photo.

The Abu Dhabi police have begun handing out Iftar meal boxes to motorists in a bid to check road mishaps by preventing hurried driving for those getting late home.

The Police in Abu Dhabi will hand out more than 2,500 boxes of food and drinks every day and in all more than 90,000 meal boxes and drinks will be provided at various traffic signals in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain in the entire month of Ramadan.

The initiative “Feed and Reap Ramadan” which was launched on Friday aims to provide Iftar meals for those who might experience delays to head back to their homes to break their fast. This, in turn, helps to monitor and prevent road accidents by reminding drivers not to speed up for Iftar at home.

The traffic patrols and volunteers will distribute the meals at several traffic signals including Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank signal, Civil Defense road signal, Mushrif Mall signal, and Prestige Al Khaliyah.

The initiative has been undertaken by Abu Dhabi Police in collaboration with several organisations.

