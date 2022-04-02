Most Filipinos back to onsite work despite fears of contracting COVID-19 – study

An increasing number of working Filipinos are going out to meet their daily needs despite fear of catching up COVID-19, the latest study has pointed out.

A majority of 1,500 respondents “strongly agree” that the thought of being exposed to the virus still causes stress, said a 2021 survey of the Filipino workforce by health maintenance organization PhilhealthCare (PhilCare).

RELATED STORY: Philippines likely to stay under Alert Level 1 till June 30

However, most of them are now capable of going out in public, the survey added.

The 2021 survey recorded more neutral answers to a query on comfort in going to the hospital, compared to the 2020 survey in which there was no consensus.

READ ON: Over 600,000 employees return to work since Alert Level 1

The Philippine presidential palace recently announced that Metro Manila and nearby cities will remain under Alert Level 1, the lowest coronavirus alert level, until April 15, after the country started recording the lowest daily COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

The PhilCare Wellness Index was based on a nationwide telephone survey in September 2021, covering Metro Manila and 65 provinces. Most respondents were employees with 64.5% of them working with private firms.