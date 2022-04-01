Latest News

Isko dares Bongbong: ‘Bayaran mo na yung PHP23 billion. Final na pala, nasaan na?’

Staff Report9 hours ago

Presidential candidate and Manila mayor Isko Moreno urged his fellow candidate Bongbong Marcos to pay their estate tax liabilities to the Philippine government.

His statement comes after the general counsel of Marcos’ political party confirmed that the PHP23 billion tax due is final.

“Pagbigyan natin si Attorney. O bayaran mo na yung P23 billion. Final na pala, nasaan na?” Moreno said in an ambush interview.

Moreno also told Marcos that settling the PHP23B tax due is a small amount compared to the overall alleged ill-gotten wealth of their family.

“Whether PHP23 billion or P203 billion based on final assessment, what matters most is may PHP23 billion na dapat kang bayaran,” he said.

“Bayaran mo na. Dami mong pera ah. Buwis mo pa lang PHP23 billion na, paano pa kaya yung natira? Be honest with yourself. But anyway, that’s your problem, not mine. Someday, magbabayad talaga kayo,” he continued.

Moreno’s political party Aksyon Demokratiko was the first to flag the unpaid estate tax of the Marcoses.

