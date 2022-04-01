Dubai’s new mobility regulations: 18 safety guidelines for bicycles, e-scooters

Dubai has announced new mobility regulations for the use of bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters in the emirate.

As per the new rule of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), riders below 16 years are not permitted to ride an electric bike or electric scooter, or any other type of bike specified by the agency.

The new regulations cover permit requirements, safety guidelines, technical requirements and age limits.

RELATED NEWS:

New mobility law: Dubai to require driving licence for e-scooters

“Riding bikes or bicycles without receiving RTA’s approval, either for group training (more than four cyclists/bikers), or individual training (less than four), is strictly prohibited. Riders should always make sure they do not obstruct movement on cycling tracks Failure to adhere to laws and regulations governing cycling and biking or endangering the safety of other cyclists, vehicles and pedestrians can bring penalties and fines,” the authority said in a statement.

“These can include confiscation of the bike for 30 days in case of repeat violations within a year of the first violation and bans on riding the bike for specific periods. In case the violation is committed by someone under the age of 18, his or her parent or legal guardian will be responsible for paying any fine,” it added.

Below are the guidelines set under the new regulations:

Cyclists should not use their bicycles on roads with a speed limit of more than 60km per hour, and cyclists and bikers should not use their bikes and e-scooters on jogging or walking tracks. Riders should refrain from cycling carelessly and abide by public safety requirements. Reckless practices that can endanger others’ lives and safety like hooking to a vehicle while biking is stringently not permitted. One-handed cycling and biking should be strictly avoided except when riders need to use their hands for signalling. Reflective vests and helmets are a must for cyclists and bikers. Pillion (Carrying) riders are not permitted on bicycles and electric bikes unless the bikes have separate seats for them. Pillion riders or anything that causes an imbalance on an e-scooter is prohibited. Pillion (carry) riders should also respect the safety requirements set by RTA. Bikers must maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and pedestrians. They should also ensure that the bikes are parked in designated parking spaces (if any). Parking in non-designated areas and causing obstructions to vehicles, pedestrians and users of public space is strictly prohibited. In case of accidents that result in injuries or material damages, riders should report the incident to police and (or) RTA or ambulance services depending on the nature of the incident (unless they provide evidence for not being able to report). Cyclists and bikers should always ride on the right side of the road. Before changing their lane, they should give hand signals and ensure they can make their move safely. It is the responsibility of all riders to ensure brakes and tyres of the bikes are in good condition, Flashing and steady lighting should be used as per RTA’s requirements. Bikes should not be towed by any vehicle and the bikes themselves should not be used to tow other objects. Making major modifications to the bike is also not permitted. Entities conducting group cycling training (for more than four cyclists) should ensure they have received RTA approval. They should also ensure that they have notified Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, UAE Cycling Federation, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services about the vehicles used to accompany cyclists to ensure their safety. Riders of these vehicles should be trained in accordance with RTA’s approved training programmes developed in coordination with the UAE Cycling Federation. The safety vehicle should maintain a safe distance of 15 metres from the cyclists in case the cyclists ride at a speed of less (not more) than 30 km per hour. The training exercises should be recorded with front and rear video cameras. Minimum age for bikers Cyclists below 12 years should be accompanied by an adult cyclist who is 18 years or older, according to the Resolution.

RELATED NEWS: 21 violations and penalties under Dubai’s new mobility law for e-scooters, bikes