DFA repatriates 405 distressed OFWs from Lebanon, Kuwait

Photo of Patricia Allyn Manalo Patricia Allyn Manalo6 hours ago

The Philippines repatriated 405 distressed Filipinos, including children, from Lebanon and Kuwait, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported.

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola shared in a tweet on Thursday that 386 of the repatriates were adults and 19 were children.

According to Arriola, more OFW repatriates came from Kuwait comprising 281 individuals, while 124 OFWs came from Lebanon.


Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, Arriola earlier said that a total of 394 Filipinos have already been sent home from Ukraine.

 

The Philippine government raised ‘Crisis Alert Level 4’ in Ukraine last March 7, which resulted in a mandatory evacuation for all Filipinos living and working in the Eastern Europe country.

