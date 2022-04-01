Latest News

Abu Dhabi issues Ramadan 2022 rules to curb COVID-19 spread

Abu Dhabi residents have been advised to limit gatherings for iftar and suhoor to family members living in the same house.

The reminder has been issued by Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee under the new guideline issued for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Few other guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 during the Holy Month issued include:
1) Masks remain mandatory at all indoor places.
2) Only licensed entities are allowed to have Ramadan tents.
3) Observe social distancing.
4) Continue sanitizing your hands.

5) Use electronic payments where possible.
Ease in rules for worshippers
1) Prayer times have now returned to normal.
2) Daily mosque lessons and lectures can resume.
3) Bottled drinking water can be distributed to worshippers.
4) The Taraweeh prayers — night prayers performed during Ramadan — can be held in mosques again and also during the last 10 nights of Ramadan.
5) Tahajjud prayers will also be held in mosques from midnight onwards.

