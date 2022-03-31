Latest News

New record high: Philippines’ debt balloons to ₱12.09 trillion

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Philippine government’s running debt has reached PHP12.09 trillion at the end of February 2022, latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) shows.

The new record-high outstanding debt in February was 0.5% higher than the previous month’s PHP12.03 trillion.

Domestic debt reached PHP8.41 trillion while the external debt recorded PHP3.68 trillion, both were 0.5% higher compared to January.

“The increase in the government’s total debt stock was due to currency fluctuations and net financing from both local and external sources,” the BTr said.

Last month, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said that the soaring 60% debt-to-GDP ratio for 2021 is not a cause for concern.

“I don’t think we should worry about that. I know we have borrowed something like $10 billion because of the pandemic,” Diokno said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PCGG Marcos Bautista

Ex-PCGG chair says Bongbong’s presidency could spell the end of PH’s recovery of $6B worth of ill-gotten wealth

3 hours ago
277515092 552496932899432 8449271101015075467 n

‘Kabastusan’: Lacson calls out Atienza for urging him to quit presidential race 

3 hours ago
277296523 515941683233750 930504102216531132 n

Sara Duterte confident that Marcos Jr. could get 70-80% of Mindanao votes

3 hours ago
Lacson

‘I hope he backs out’: Atienza urges Lacson to quit presidential race 

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button