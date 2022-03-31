Ex-PCGG chair says Bongbong’s presidency could spell the end of PH’s recovery of $6B worth of ill-gotten wealth

The former chairman of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) said the agency would likely be abolished if presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. wins the presidency.

In an ABS-CBN interview, former chairman Andy Bautista said: “If the president is already Marcos, how can you expect the presidential commission to go after the president?”

“For all intents and purposes, wala na ‘yan,” Bautista, also former chairman of the Commission on Elections, added.

PCGG was established by then former president Cory Aquino to go after the Marcos family’s ill-gotten wealth. So far, it has recovered PHP170 billion worth of ill-gotten wealth from the Marcos family.

He added in the interview: “Kung naibalik is $4 billion, ibig sabihin nu’n may $6 billion pa, as of 1986. Can you just imagine magkano ngayon ang perang ‘yan?”

“Sa aking palagay, ‘yan ‘yung ginamit na pera para magkaroon itong well-funded and well-orchestrated social media campaign to rebrand, refurbish and relaunch the Marcos brand to the Filipino people,” he claimed.

Earlier, Marcos denied speculations that he would abolish PCGG.