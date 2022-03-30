Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFW group seeks lower electricity rates amid rising fuel costs

The AKO OFW party-list has pushed for lowering electricity rates in the country amid the rising costs of fuel.

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) advocate Dr. Chie Umandap sought lowering of power rates to enable families to support their needs.

This came as the Family Income and Expenditure Survey of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) that showed electricity, along with gas, water, and other fuels, accounted for about 8% of the expenditure of families and was the third-largest expenditure after food (around 43%) and rent (12%) in the country.

The Politiko quoted Umandap as saying that average electricity rate in Metro Manila is below P10 per kilowatt hour (kWh) and in Misamis Occidental it is between P13 to P14/kWh.

Umandap said that if Manila Electric Company (Meralco) customers are paying below P10/kWh other distributors in the country can also lower the rates.

