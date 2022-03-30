Abu Dhabi to set up over 100 electric vehicle chargers

UAE-based smart-mobility solution provider Pulse is setting up fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Abu Dhabi.

At these spots, it will take 15-75 minutes to charge for an average range of 400 km and these can be found at community Mawaqif parking lots near parks, cafes or restaurants.

The Abu Dhabi which will host the UN Climate Change Conference in 2023 has set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Pulse will deploy 100 EV charging points ahead of the conference.

As per a report in Khaleej Times, the company has powered over 50,000 clean kilometers reducing 12 tonnes of carbon emissions and its EV charging station saw an energy consumption of 8.3 MW.

Pulse uses a latest EV charging hardware that can charge up to three vehicles simultaneously and has charging stations spread across Abu Dhabi and users can download the application “Pulse Charge” from the App Store and Google Play to locate charging stations and to reserve, charge and pay for the services digitally.