30 more Filipino seafarers reach home from Ukraine

30 more Filipino seafarers reached home from Ukraine.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has said in a statement the crewmembers of MV Ithaca Prospect, MV Filia Joy and MV Nord Virgo arrived at Clark International Airport over the course of the weekend.

Philippine Ambassador to Budapest Frank Cimafranca was quoted by UNTV as saying that the evacuation of the seafarers was a big challenge as they had to disembark the ship using small boats to reach safely to shore.

“All of them were evacuated from Ukraine via Moldova thru the efforts of the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Chisinau and the Philippine Embassy in Budapest, Hungary. More than 350 seafarers have been safely repatriated,” read the statement.