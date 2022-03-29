Woman told to pay AED 429,000 to siblings as inheritance money in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court has ordered a woman to pay AED 429,000 to siblings as inheritance money.

Court records state that that the money belonged to their mother from whose account the money was withdrawn a few days after her death, media reports said.

The suit was filed by the accused’s brother and sister who said that their mother opened a joint account with their sister, the accused, 11 years ago. The accused was to manage their mother’s funds since she was very old.

As per a report in Gulf Today, after their mother died, there was no money left in the account. The brother and the sister found out that their sister had withdrawn AED 400,000 and later AED 31,000 before closing the account.

A copy of the inheritance distribution deed and account statements were produced before the Court following which the order was passed by it.