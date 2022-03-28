Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo halts speech to observe Earth Hour in climate pledge

Photos from VP Leni Robredo's media bureau

Vice President Leni Robredo cut her speech short to observe Earth Hour for the climate protection pledge.

She stopped her speech so that the Notre Dame of Greater Manila could put out the venue lights as she reminded the crowd that “I only have a few minutes left until Earth Hour.”

Robredo took the stage past 8 PM, while Earth Hour was scheduled at 8:30-9:30PM in which communities around the world spent an hour in darkness to raise awareness about climate change.

Robredo gets back-to-back endorsements in Cavite

She earlier reiterated support for the country’s commitment to COP26 to enable the Philippines to become carbon-neutral by year 2050.

Robredo rushed through her message as she thanked volunteers for making the event happen. As the stage and venue lights were put out, the venue lit up with lights of thousands of cellphone cameras and light sticks.

