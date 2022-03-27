Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Employees of UAE companies with 4 to 5-star ratings to receive special discounts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago

Companies and workers will receive incentives under Taqdeer Award 2022 in the UAE for best labor welfare practices.

Incentives will be offered to companies and workers who are winners of the fifth edition of the award.

RELATED STORY: UAE ranks amongst most trusted governments worldwide – study

The prizes include free employee treatment and training.

The government incentives will be in the shape of discounts and special facilities offered to companies and workers.

READ ON: UAE ranked among safest countries in the world

These benefits will be offered to companies and workers winners of 4 and 5-star ratings in each edition of the award.

The government entities which will provide the awards are Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Customs, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Civil Defence, and Dubai Media Incorporated. Four entities that supported the 2020 edition were the Road and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, and the GDRFA Dubai.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos Smni

Bongbong Marcos considers self a ‘Machiavellian’, makes ‘conservative’ decisions as an optimist

2 mins ago
Twitter Comelec

Twitter collaborates with Comelec for voter education initiatives

22 mins ago
Vaccination philippines vaccine senior citizen

Philippines mulls administering 4th vaccine dose in late April

30 mins ago
dead child

3-year-old boy falls to death at deep well in Al Ain

33 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button