Employees of UAE companies with 4 to 5-star ratings to receive special discounts

Companies and workers will receive incentives under Taqdeer Award 2022 in the UAE for best labor welfare practices.

Incentives will be offered to companies and workers who are winners of the fifth edition of the award.

RELATED STORY: UAE ranks amongst most trusted governments worldwide – study

The prizes include free employee treatment and training.

The government incentives will be in the shape of discounts and special facilities offered to companies and workers.

READ ON: UAE ranked among safest countries in the world

These benefits will be offered to companies and workers winners of 4 and 5-star ratings in each edition of the award.

The government entities which will provide the awards are Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Customs, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Civil Defence, and Dubai Media Incorporated. Four entities that supported the 2020 edition were the Road and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, and the GDRFA Dubai.