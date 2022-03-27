Twitter collaborates with Comelec for voter education initiatives

Twitter has joined hands with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for voter education initiatives.

Ahead of the 2022 general election in the Philippines, Twitter has joined the Comelec to also encourage healthy civic debate.

The country has 65.7 million registered voters. The partnership will also help fight misinformation to encourage voter participation.

Customized emojis on election-related discussions will run throughout the campaign period and until 27 May.

Also, online search prompts for access to authoritative sources of information on voting in both Filipino and English languages will direct people to the latest election information from Comelec or VoteSAFEPilipinas.