Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Twitter collaborates with Comelec for voter education initiatives

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago

Twitter has joined hands with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for voter education initiatives.

Ahead of the 2022 general election in the Philippines, Twitter has joined the Comelec to also encourage healthy civic debate.

The country has 65.7 million registered voters. The partnership will also help fight misinformation to encourage voter participation.

RELATED STORY: COMELEC orders review of Smartmatic contract amid ‘security breach’ claims

Customized emojis on election-related discussions will run throughout the campaign period and until 27 May.

Also, online search prompts for access to authoritative sources of information on voting in both Filipino and English languages will direct people to the latest election information from Comelec or VoteSAFEPilipinas.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report22 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Marcos Smni

Bongbong Marcos considers self a ‘Machiavellian’, makes ‘conservative’ decisions as an optimist

2 mins ago
Vaccination philippines vaccine senior citizen

Philippines mulls administering 4th vaccine dose in late April

30 mins ago
dead child

3-year-old boy falls to death at deep well in Al Ain

33 mins ago
Burj Khalifa Sunrise Dubai Landscape

Employees of UAE companies with 4 to 5-star ratings to receive special discounts

37 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button