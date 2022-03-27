Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines mulls administering 4th vaccine dose in late April

The Philippines could administer a fourth vaccine dose to senior citizens and frontline workers in late April.

The rollout by the end of April will start after the emergency use authorization (EUA).

Department of Health (DOH) has sought amendments in the EUA of select vaccines for second booster shots.

Additional dose to individuals in the high-risk and vulnerable groups or those in the A1, A2, and A3 populations is being targeted.

As immunity wanes over time, the need for an additional shot has been felt.

Over 11.7 million individuals have received the third vaccine dose, while the fully vaccinated number has crossed over 65.5 million as of March 24.

