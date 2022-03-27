Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi limits e-bikes, bicycle speed to 20 km/h in new updates on regulations

Speed restrictions and the number of riders allowed on E-bikes and bicycles will be enforced in Abu Dhabi under the new regulations.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Police GHQ announced new regulations, which according to a statement by Abu Dhabi Government Media Office are aimed to establish the highest standards of safety and security.

The revised regulations among others seek that only one person ride a bicycle, scooter, or electric bike on the lanes for bicycles.

Protective helmets and reflective clothing at night need to be worn as well.

For rides on side-roads, the speed has been limited to 20km/hr, with riders expected to stay on the far right of the road, sidewalks or pavements.

Dangerous stunts have been prohibited.

Bikes can be parked in designated areas only and not chained to traffic light posts or street lighting poles.

Travel in the opposite direction of the road has been prohibited. Individuals or companies are barred from bicycle or micro-mobility device rental without official permission from the ITC.

