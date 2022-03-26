Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pacquiao reiterates opposition on abortions

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Philippine Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao has reiterated his opposition to abortions, media reports said.

Speaking at the forum hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, Pacquiao reportedly rooted for the sex education program to address teenage pregnancies.

He was quoted as saying that children from unplanned pregnancies should be cared for rather than aborted.

RELATED STORY: OFW alleges illegal recruiters forced her abortion in Syria

Pacquiao said sex education should be taught in schools while reiterating his stance of being opposed to abortion.

Earlier Pacquiao said that he would not support abortion even if it involved rape.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Taal Volcano Gin Chris Perez

Nearly 12,000 residents at risk due to Taal Volcano eruption

2 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines Hosts 2022

Three Miss Universe winners to host Miss Universe Philippines 2022

2 hours ago
covid 19 vaccination philippines

Gov’t mulls yearly vaccination against COVID-19

2 hours ago
RODRIGUEZ 01242022 2

Duterte says he fulfilled all his campaign promises

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button