Pacquiao reiterates opposition on abortions

The Philippine Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao has reiterated his opposition to abortions, media reports said.

Speaking at the forum hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, Pacquiao reportedly rooted for the sex education program to address teenage pregnancies.

He was quoted as saying that children from unplanned pregnancies should be cared for rather than aborted.

Pacquiao said sex education should be taught in schools while reiterating his stance of being opposed to abortion.

Earlier Pacquiao said that he would not support abortion even if it involved rape.