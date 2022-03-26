Election watchdog ‘Kontra Daya’ flags issue of misinformation campaign by Marcos

The Philippines’ election watchdog Kontra Daya has red-flagged the issue of misinformation spread by the country’s presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos.

Prof. Danilo Arao, Convenor of Kontra Daya, echoed reports of “massive” misinformation on social media networks while speaking on March 24 at the Public Forum on the 2022 Philippine Elections organized by IBON International and Council for People’s Development and Governance.

RELATED STORY: If elected, Isko Moreno open to go after Marcos’ PHP203B tax debt

Arao launched an attack on Marcos saying the “dictator’s son” is confident that the ‘network of disinformation’ will work in his favor while emphasising that Kontra Daya is a non-partisan group that doesn’t endorse any particular candidate.

Former senator Marcos has, however, repeatedly denied spreading fake news, but his critics say that he uses a formidable online network that spreads false and misleading claims about candidates.