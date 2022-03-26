COVID-19 norms: Travellers may enter UAE irrespective of their vaccination status via land borders

The UAE authorities have announced that travellers will be allowed to enter the country irrespective of their vaccination status.

This comes after the COVID-19 testing rules for visitors have been updated.

The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority said both unvaccinated and vaccinated travellers can enter the country.

However, an EDE test on arrival is required at their port of entry besides an additional PCR test if one tests positive, but travellers may not be allowed in until the EDE result and after other travellers in the vehicle have been tested.

Inside the country, the visitors need to present the Green Pass on their AlHosn app.