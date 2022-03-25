Latest NewsEntertainment

If elected, Isko Moreno open to go after Marcos’ PHP203B tax debt

Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said that he is open to filing charges against members of the Marcos family over their unpaid estate taxes worth PHP203 billion.

“Well, if that is the normal course of law, why not? Because paano ka naman magbabayad… next time sisingilin kita ng buwis. Halimbawa, sabihin ko, ‘Uy mag bayad ka ng buwis.’ Tapos ang sasabihin mo sa akin, ‘Bakit ako sinisingil mo? ‘Yung isang malaki hindi mo sinisingil,” Moreno said in an ambush interview in Batangas.

“But in the meantime… we must implement our own laws in our own land. There must be certainty and predictability,” Moreno said. “I will cross the bridge when I get there.”

Earlier, Moreno also said that his statements on the estate tax were not attacks against frontrunner Bongbong Marcos but was only stating a fact.

“The Supreme Court decision forms part of the law of the land. I’m just stating a fact. If I’m fortunate enough to get elected President, I will use this debt to benefit the farmers, fisherfolk, and drivers,” Moreno said.

“With all due respect to Ferdinand Marcos Jr., please pay up. You did not work hard for this estate, you just inherited it,” he added.

 

