LOOK: World’s fastest ambulance enters Guinness World Record

World’s fastest ambulance, owned by Dubai Ambulance Corporation, has entered Guinness World Record.

The Lykan HyperSport has been manufactured in the UAE by W Motors and was unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai in January. It is one of only seven Lykan HyperSport cars in the world.

The AED 13M HyperSport Responder is the fastest first responder ambulance vehicle in service and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres an hour in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 400 kph.

It is powered by twin-turbocharged 780-horsepower Porsche engine with it’s LED headlights studded with 440 diamonds as it also comes with a gold-plated interior roof and interior upholstered in gold-stitched leather.

The vehicle has a carbon-fibre body and a 3D holographic mid-air display.

Khalifa bin Darrai, chief executive of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services said this raises the bar for international competition in emergency medicine services.