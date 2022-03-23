Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: World’s fastest ambulance enters Guinness World Record

World’s fastest ambulance, owned by Dubai Ambulance Corporation, has entered Guinness World Record.

The Lykan HyperSport has been manufactured in the UAE by W Motors and was unveiled at Expo 2020 Dubai in January. It is one of only seven Lykan HyperSport cars in the world.

Hypersport Responder 4

The AED 13M HyperSport Responder is the fastest first responder ambulance vehicle in service and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres an hour in 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 400 kph.

It is powered by twin-turbocharged 780-horsepower Porsche engine with it’s LED headlights studded with 440 diamonds as it also comes with a gold-plated interior roof and interior upholstered in gold-stitched leather.

Hypersport Responder 1

The vehicle has a carbon-fibre body and a 3D holographic mid-air display.

Khalifa bin Darrai, chief executive of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services said this raises the bar for international competition in emergency medicine services.

Hypersport Responder 2

