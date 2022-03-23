Working hours for gov’t staff announced for Ramadan 2022 in Dubai, Ajman

Authorities have announced the official working hours for government employees for Ramadan 2022 in Dubai and Ajman.

Working hours for government employees from Monday to Thursday will be 9:00 am to 2.30 pm in the aforementioned emirates.

Meanwhile, on Fridays, employees will observe a much shorter working day from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, according to the circulars issued by the Department of Human Resources.

Employers can decide the working hours for those who work in shifts.

The government agencies in Dubai are allowed flexible and remote working.