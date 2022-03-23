Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman in UAE takes BF to court for refusing to marry, borrowing money from her

Staff Report

A woman in UAE hauled up her boyfriend to the Court for refusing to marry and borrowing money from her.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court rejected the plea filed by a woman seeking that her boyfriend pays her AED 60,000 loan and AED 50,000 compensation for the moral harm she was subjected to.

The woman said she was friends with the defendant for more than 18 months who promised to get married to her and she lent him AED 246,000 intermittently in less than two years, reported Gulf Today.

The defendant reportedly submitted that the plaintiff transferred money as gifts. The court stated that the woman did not present any evidence that she had borrowed AED 246,000 for the defendant on his request, the reports added.

