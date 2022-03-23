WATCH: Fish vendor contributes earnings for Bongbong Marcos’ campaign

A fish vendor’s support to former Philippine Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr went viral when she handed over her earnings to him for his presidential campaign.

In the video, Clemencia “Inday” Garcia could be seen handing over an envelope with cash to Marcos during a campaign motorcade in Navotas City on Sunday.

Marcos reportedly tried to give back the envelope to Garcia, but according to Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco the woman disappeared into the crowd.

When Garcia was spotted by Marcos’ security detail, he tried to give the envelope back to her.

“Hindi ko matatanggap ito,” Marcos reportedly told her.

However, Garcia said she was giving her money to support the former senator’s campaign. “Para sa sambayanang Pilipino ’yan,” she was quoted as saying.

Marcos team managed to return the money to Garcia. However, it kept a handwritten letter from her.

“Tanggapin po ninyo ang aking kaunting ambag sa inyong patuloy na pagtulong sa sambayanang Pilipino … Mahal na mahal po naming kayo sampu ng aking pamilya Escarian at Garcia,” the letter read.

