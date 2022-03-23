COMELEC says none of its employees involved in Smartmatic breach

The Commission on Elections denied that there was a poll body employee involved in the alleged security breach of poll technology firm Smartmatic.

“Para sa House of Representatives, ang sabi po nila empleyado nila hindi naman empleyado ng Commission on Elections. Nililiwanag ko po, wala pong empleyado ng Comelec na na-involve dito,” COMELEC Commissioner George Garcia said during a Super Radyo dzBB interview.

RELATED STORY: Imee Marcos warns of ‘very serious breach’ in Smartmatic

During a house hearing, Smartmatic spokesman Atty. Christopher Louie Ocampo reiterated that their system was not hacked and the 2022 elections is still safe and secure.

Garcia said that a hacking incident would be done from someone inside COMELEC should there be one.

“Para makapag-hack na tinatawag, kinakailangan from the inside. ‘Yung pong lugar na kung nasaan ang aming sistema, naku parang nasa top level na parang kayong nasa White House. Tapos bago kayo makapasok, ‘yung password, hindi nasa iisang tao lang. Para ma-hack niyo ‘yung sistema, dapat nandoon ka sa loob, not coming from outside,” Garcia said.

READ ON: Marcos officially declines participation in COMELEC-led debate

Garcia said they are now waiting for the report of the National Bureau of Investigation over the supposed breach.

“Hindi po na-compromise, kahit na ano, ang data o sistema ng Comelec,” Garcia said.