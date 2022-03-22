‘Like Hitler Jr.’: Pimentel slams Cusi’s PDP-Laban endorsement of Bongbong Marcos

Senator Koko Pimentel and son of the original PDP-Laban founder the late Nene Pimentel slammed the decision of PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi to endorse Bongbong Marcos.

PDP-Laban was formed to fight against the father of Marcos, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“With this latest action from Sec. Cusi and his cohorts, they have manifested that they are total strangers to PDP LABAN. They don’t even acknowledge that PDP LABAN was established to oppose the Marcos dictatorship,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel then urged the COMELEC to decide on their petition to decide on who is the legitimate PDP-Laban.

“Time for Comelec to dismiss the petition of these usurpers!,” he added.

“In Germany for example, a political party formed to oppose Adolf Hitler will definitely not support an Adolf Hitler Jr. Logic lang yan,” he added.