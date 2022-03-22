Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina dies due to suspected suicide in Kuwait

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

A Filipina has died due to suspected suicide in Kuwait, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The female overseas worker was reportedly found dead in her room in the Al-Salam Area on March 14.

RELATED STORY: Filipina jumps from the 18th floor in Kuwait

Following the death, cops broke open the door of her room after they were informed by neighbors.

The police were alerted as the woman hadn’t come out all morning from her room.

READ ON: Expat held in Kuwait for illegally withdrawing KD 1.5m from dead priest’s account

The death is believed to be suicide, but DFA said they are awaiting the results of forensic examination and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait is monitoring the case.

Nearly 241,000 OFWs remain in Kuwait as per a recent government data.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 177417670

Egyptian kills Filipino wife in Kuwait, flees to home country

1 hour ago
Isko Moreno cnn prex debates

Isko Moreno willing to drop ‘terrorist tag’ to CPP-NPA-NDF should he win the presidency

1 hour ago
iStock 1136415038 1

Russian court bans Facebook, Instagram after netizens in Ukraine post violent messages

2 hours ago
COVID 19 swab testing child

Unvaccinated children lack COVID-antibodies even after recovering from COVID-19 – study

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button