Filipina dies due to suspected suicide in Kuwait

A Filipina has died due to suspected suicide in Kuwait, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Tuesday.

The female overseas worker was reportedly found dead in her room in the Al-Salam Area on March 14.

Following the death, cops broke open the door of her room after they were informed by neighbors.

The police were alerted as the woman hadn’t come out all morning from her room.

The death is believed to be suicide, but DFA said they are awaiting the results of forensic examination and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait is monitoring the case.

Nearly 241,000 OFWs remain in Kuwait as per a recent government data.