Bongbong Marcos says PDP-Laban endorsement to solidify unity calls

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos hopes that the recent endorsement of the ruling party PDP-Laban will be a big boost to further strengthen his call for unity.

“I just wanted to make a statement regarding the endorsement of myself and Inday Sara by the PDP-Laban. Of course, we are very very grateful and happy to receive this much-awaited and much hoped for news,” Marcos said in an ambush interview.

“Ang bagong development na ito, this will consolidate the forces of unity so that we can continue to work against those who would want to divide Filipinos against each other,” he added.

Without clear and detailed platforms, Marcos has always said that unity is key in solving the country’s problems.

“That is our message and that is our dream—that we bring the country together,” he said.

Senator Koko Pimentel and son of the original PDP-Laban founder the late Nene Pimentel slammed the decision of the PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi to endorse Bongbong Marcos.

PDP-Laban was formed to fight against the father of Marcos, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“With this latest action from Sec. Cusi and his cohorts, they have manifested that they are total strangers to PDP LABAN. They don’t even acknowledge that PDP LABAN was established to oppose the Marcos dictatorship,” Pimentel said.

Pimentel then urged the COMELEC to decide on their petition to decide on who is the legitimate PDP-Laban.

“Time for Comelec to dismiss the petition of these usurpers!,” he added.

“In Germany for example, a political party formed to oppose Adolf Hitler will definitely not support an Adolf Hitler Jr. Logic lang yan,” he added.