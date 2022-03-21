Latest NewsNewsTFT News

10 individuals sentenced to jail for inflating company petrol bills

The Dubai Criminal Court has imprisoned 10 people for 3 months for inflating company petrol bills.

They were also fined AED 150,000 for theft and embezzlement and will be deported after serving sentence.

The main convict, who works for a vehicle maintenance company used the company’s fuel card and connived with the company’s PRO to manipulate the fuel bills which were issued from a petrol station.

The company’s auditor suspected the two which prompted him to file a report with the police.

A team of investigators then checked statements of the company’s fuel card used by the accused at a petrol station.

By accessing footage of the surveillance cameras at the petrol station, the company’s PRO was seen receiving envelopes after using the company’s fuel card.

The workers admitted of a deal to take 20 per cent of the fuel’s value.

