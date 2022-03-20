Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai airport porter jailed for stealing mobiles from passenger’s bag

A Dubai airport porter has been sentenced to three months in jail for stealing mobiles from a passenger’s bag.

The 29-year-old porter was also fined AED 28,000 and the Dubai Criminal Court ordered the authorities to deport the expat after his prison term.

Earlier in March 2021, an Asian passenger had discovered upon arrival in his home country that six mobile phones were missing from his suitcase and a team of CID officers carried out an investigation and reviewed the surveillance cameras which helped them to identify the accused.

The public prosecution issued a warrant to search the suspect’s house from where one of the stolen mobile phones, sunglasses, and other accessories were found and the porter admitted that he had stolen the mobile phones and sold five of them to a used mobile phone store for AED 10,000.

