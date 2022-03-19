Four held after recovery of Php 630,000 marijuana in Manila

Police have apprehended 4 people after the recovery of Php 630,000 worth of marijuana in Manila.

The seizure was made in a buy-bust operation at Port Area in Manila on March 18 and the accused were identified as Ryean Espinosa, 18; Robin Diaz, 24; Frances Jude Delmo, 26; and John Ferry Bayrante, 24, all residents of Port Area.

In the report by Lt. Roberto Medrano Jr. of Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) it said the operation was conducted at around 7:30 p.m. at Blk. 9 Tambakan, Baseco Compound, Brgy. 649 in Port Area.

Police recovered dried marijuana plants in brick form and in plastic sachets with an estimated weight of PhP5,250 grams.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be pressed in the case.