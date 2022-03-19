Parents arrested for selling newborn daughter in Lebanon for AED 16,893

The Lebanese security services in the city of Baalbek arrested two parents who had sold their newborn daughter for $4,600 (AED 16,893).

“Information was available to the Baalbek faction in the regional gendarmerie unit about people selling a newborn girl who was born in a Bekaa hospital,” the security services said in a statement.

“Immediately, and after the investigations carried out by the unit, their identities were revealed and they were arrested, and the amount for which the girl was sold was seized, which is 7 million Lebanese pounds,” the authorities added.

Investigations showed that the father of the girl confessed to committing the crime and what was attributed to him and his wife.