Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Parents arrested for selling newborn daughter in Lebanon for AED 16,893

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Lebanese security services in the city of Baalbek arrested two parents who had sold their newborn daughter for $4,600 (AED 16,893).

“Information was available to the Baalbek faction in the regional gendarmerie unit about people selling a newborn girl who was born in a Bekaa hospital,” the security services said in a statement.

RELATED STORY: Dubai launches unified child abuse hotline

“Immediately, and after the investigations carried out by the unit, their identities were revealed and they were arrested, and the amount for which the girl was sold was seized, which is 7 million Lebanese pounds,” the authorities added.

Investigations showed that the father of the girl confessed to committing the crime and what was attributed to him and his wife.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Apple iPhone13 green

iPhone users may now use Face ID with face masks on

4 hours ago
Dimples Romana pregnant

LOOK: Dimples Romana expecting third baby

4 hours ago
LJ Reyes with kids

LJ Reyes opens up about life, kids after breakup with Paolo Contis

4 hours ago
jailed

Four held after recovery of Php 630,000 marijuana in Manila

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button