Tremors felt in UAE after 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Tremors were felt in the UAE after an earthquake hit southern Iran early on Thursday.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that the 5.0-magnitude quake was felt in the UAE and was reported at 3:15am.

Residents said they felt tremors for about five seconds. A resident said that he felt the tremors in Sharjah and got disoriented for a while.

Another said he felt it for some seconds while .one posted on Twitter that she and her baby woke up on feeling the tremors.

An NCM official said the UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year and they are not a cause for worry adding this is the first instance of tremors being felt in the country this year while last year multiple minor quakes were recorded.

Al Shamsi said the UAE experiences “minor quakes periodically, but they have no effect on the nation and there is nothing to worry about.”

