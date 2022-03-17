Sharjah rules out setting up toll gates on major roads

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has ruled out setting up toll gates on highways.

In a statement, it cleared the rumor circulating on social media that the authority will install toll gates on major roads.

Mohammed Al Zaabi, a senior official, said, there was no truth to what is being circulated about the application of the tariff gates system on Sharjah roads while making the statement during on-air interaction called “The Direct Line.”

The official said a gate might be installed in certain tourist areas to collect entry fees and the emirate has no plans to set up tolls gates for vehicles.