Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Netflix to add extra fee for accounts with profiles in multiple households

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Netflix will put an end to illicit password-sharing by adding an extra fee for accounts with profiles in multiple households.

The streaming pioneer said on Wednesday that the company is testing the latest feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

This will allow members on its standard and premium plans to add up to two people who don’t live with them for an extra monthly charge.

RELATED STORY: Actress Heart Evangelista part of new Netflix show

The company announced this in a blog posted by one of its San Francisco-based executives that suggested the US could be next in line for the upcharge.

Netflix said freeloading customers were costing the streaming giant money that could be spent on commissioning TV shows and movies adding the extra cost is 2,380 CLP ($2.98 USD) in Chile, $2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN ($2.11 USD) in Peru.

According to Netflix, this method is cheaper than if the secondary users had gotten their own accounts, which cost between $9.99 and $19.99 a month in the US.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Earthquake 2

Tremors felt in UAE after 5.0 magnitude earthquake hits Iran

5 hours ago
Clock Tower Square in Kalba

LOOK: Sharjah ruler inaugurates Clock Tower Square in Kalba

5 hours ago
Marilag Awards 2022 main

POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi recognizes overseas Filipino women’s achievements in the capital at 2022 Marilag Awards

5 hours ago
Dubai landscape generic

UAE records significant decline in new COVID-19 cases

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button