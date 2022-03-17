Netflix to add extra fee for accounts with profiles in multiple households

Netflix will put an end to illicit password-sharing by adding an extra fee for accounts with profiles in multiple households.

The streaming pioneer said on Wednesday that the company is testing the latest feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

This will allow members on its standard and premium plans to add up to two people who don’t live with them for an extra monthly charge.

The company announced this in a blog posted by one of its San Francisco-based executives that suggested the US could be next in line for the upcharge.

Netflix said freeloading customers were costing the streaming giant money that could be spent on commissioning TV shows and movies adding the extra cost is 2,380 CLP ($2.98 USD) in Chile, $2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN ($2.11 USD) in Peru.

According to Netflix, this method is cheaper than if the secondary users had gotten their own accounts, which cost between $9.99 and $19.99 a month in the US.