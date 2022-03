A woman delivered a baby girl in an ambulance while on her way to a hospital in Ajman.

She went into labour and had called National Ambulance for help following which two ambulances were sent to the woman’s house in Al Rumaila, Ajman, as per reports from The National.

However, the woman suffered severe labour pains on the way to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital and delivered a baby with the help of the emergency medical team from the National Ambulance within the vehicle.