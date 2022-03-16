Locsin orders all DFA embassies and posts to resume walk-in, pre-pandemic operations

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin Jr. has ordered all Embassies and posts of the Department of Foreign Affairs to resume their normal or pre-pandemic operations.

The DFA must also allow walk-in transactions in all of its posts starting March 21.

“SFA Teddy Locsin has ordered all our Embassies & consulates worldwide to return to normal (pre-pandemic) operations just like DFA Manila. We cannot discriminate against those slaving in PH HQ. WALK-IN transactions in all Posts abroad shall RESUME on Monday, March 21st,” DFA Undersecretary Dodo Dulay said in a tweet.

In a separate post, Locsin also said that all embassies must accommodate applications for refugee status amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“My Department of Foreign Affairs is instructed to receive applications for refugee status while it works out an arrangement with the Department of Justice for an efficient process (to be initiated by my foreign posts) with the DOJ having the last say. Period,” Locsin said.

Also today, the DFA has allowed walk-in passport applications in all consular offices in the Philippines.