Duterte approves Php 200 monthly ayuda for poor families amid soaring fuel prices

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the proposal of the Department of Finance for a monthly Php 200 subsidy for poor households.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez stated that poor families comprising around 12 million households will benefit from the measure for an entire year, to ease the impact of skyrocketing fuel prices.

“Second, we provide targeted subsidies of P200 per month per household for 1 year to the bottom 50% of Filipino households. This will amount to P33.1 billion in budgetary requirements,” Dominguez said.

RELATED STORY: ‘Taas gasolina’: PH fuel prices get double-digit hike

The finance chief admits that the amount may not be enough but this is what the government can afford for now.

“Mr. President, we realize this is not enough but this is what we can afford as of this time. And to make sure our finances going forward and especially for the next administration are still going to be healthy, this I believe is what we can afford,” he said.

Dominguez said the funds will be sourced from higher collection of value-added tax (VAT) due to the higher prices of fuel.

The Labor Department is also proposing wage subsidies for around 1 million minimum wage earners in the private sector.

“Ito po ay subsidiya para po sa manggagawa na mga minimum wage earners po in the amount of Php 24 billion to benefit about 1 million workers sa loob po ng tatlong buwan pamula po Abril hanggang Hunyo,” Labor Assistant Secretary Nikki Tutay said.