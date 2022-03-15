Robin Padilla trends after high ranking in latest Pulse Asia survey

Actor Robin Padilla trended on Twitter after a recent Pulse Asia survey showed that he ranks 5-9 in the 2022 senatorial race.

Padilla received a 47.3 per cent voter preference in the survey conducted from February 18-23.

Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo leads the pack with 66.9 per cent of the respondents.

Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, and Taguig City-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano shared the second to fourth places. Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero placed fifth to seventh.

Some netizens were in disbelief over Padilla’s high survey rankings.

“Y’all prefer Robin Padilla who knows nothing about law/politics over Chel Diokno who is a lawyer na mas madaming alam kay sa sa ACTION STAR na yan,” a netizen said.

“It’s gonna be very disheartening when the likes of Robin Padilla gets a seat in the senate instead of Chel Diokno,” another one added.

“I am beginning to lose hope for our country. Choosing Robin Padilla and other trapos instead of Chel Diokno and Luke Espiritu? I don’t understand what the H are you thinking?,” another one added.

“Napaka baba ng standard ng maraming Pinoy. Then you wonder why we’re all in this mess? Our country is mess up because STUPID people like “YOU” keeps on voting trashy politicians,” a Twitter user said.