PDP Laban-exec says Robredo endorsement has Duterte’s blessing

A high-ranking PDP-Laban official said that President Rodrigo Duterte has given him the blessing to endorse the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Eastern Samar Gov. Ben Evardone, Duterte’s close ally and the vice president of PDP-Laban in Visayas said that Duterte spoke with him last February 14.

“Out of respect for PRRD as our President, as a father figure to me and as our party leader, I told him that I am about to endorse VP Leni because I see in her the sincerity of a leader to help the poor,” Evardone said in a statement.

“I understand. I respect and support your decision,” Duterte reportedly told Evardone.

The PDP-Laban official said that he sensed that Duterte is keen on supporting Robredo after his recent television interview.

Duterte previously said that he wants a lawyer, compassionate and decisive individual to be the next president.

Cagayan De Oro Representative Rufus Rodriguez also agreed on Evardone’s observation.

“I have seen the massive crowds that VP Leni’s campaign sorties have attracted. These are ordinary Filipinos, workers, the middle class, those in the A-B economic groups, the laity of the church, and the youth. They are not the ‘hakot’ type, and apparently, they have not been reached by surveys. They are the people who will elect her and make her win, not the pollsters,” he said.

Duterte has yet to endorse a candidate for the 2022 polls.