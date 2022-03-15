Over 10 cities on lockdown as China records surge on new COVID-19 cases

China has recorded 5,280 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest daily count so far since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s National Health Commission said that the worst-hit area is the northeastern province of Jilin with over 3,000 cases.

Beijing has reported over 1,000 cases in six straight days.

At least 10 cities and counties nationwide have been locked down due to a surge in cases.

The first few cases of COVID-19 that triggered a global pandemic were detected in Wuhan, China in 2020.

Since then, China succeeded in its zero COVID strategy by placing a huge number of its population under lockdown.