Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pacquiao’s daughters firmly believe father’s ability to lead Philippines with ‘pure intentions’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Daughters of the Philippine presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao have firmly believe in their father’s capability to lead the country on the right path if he is elected President this 2022.

Their father ” is the sweetest of all” for Princess and Queenie Pacquiao.

“I want to say Daddy is a very kind loving person with pure intentions,” said Princess in an interview with Boy Abunda.

RELATED STORY: After ‘palengke challenge’, Pacquiao pitches minimum wage increase for Filipino workers

An online video posted on Friday added, “He wants to make things better in the Philippines, I really hope people would be able to see that here in the elections.”

Queenie admitted getting surprised when her father announced to the family that he is running for the presidency.

“I heard from friends he’ll be running for that position but I didn’t expect it to be this year. I was very surprised,” she said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

This Bandang Magnus

Filipino bands Bangdang Lapis, Magnus Haven and This Band set to perform at Expo on March 19

4 hours ago
LENI ROBREDO

Robredo cautions voters about candidates who turn up only during elections

4 hours ago
iStock 1072647358

Expat sentenced to death in UAE for killing roommate

4 hours ago
Rachelle Ann Go Expo 2020 2

Rachell Ann Go to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai on March 26

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button