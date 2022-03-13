Pacquiao’s daughters firmly believe father’s ability to lead Philippines with ‘pure intentions’

Daughters of the Philippine presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao have firmly believe in their father’s capability to lead the country on the right path if he is elected President this 2022.

Their father ” is the sweetest of all” for Princess and Queenie Pacquiao.

“I want to say Daddy is a very kind loving person with pure intentions,” said Princess in an interview with Boy Abunda.

An online video posted on Friday added, “He wants to make things better in the Philippines, I really hope people would be able to see that here in the elections.”

Queenie admitted getting surprised when her father announced to the family that he is running for the presidency.

“I heard from friends he’ll be running for that position but I didn’t expect it to be this year. I was very surprised,” she said.