Expat sentenced to death in UAE for killing roommate

The Misdemeanour Court in Umm Al Quwain has sentenced a 35-year-old African to death for murdering his roommate.

Court records state that the defendant killed the victim after the former disturbed him as he was talking to his wife on the phone.

RELATED STORY: Man kills girlfriend in Dubai due to financial disputes

A verbal altercation had ensued between them with the victim first hitting the accused in the face and leaving him wounded in the nose.

The 45-year-old was stabbed in the chest and heart.

The accused and the victim shared a room in a rented house in Umm Al Quwain’s Al Hamra District.

READ ON: UAE court sentences Asian man to death for murdering roommate

An eyewitness to the murder said the accused was disturbing the victim while talking to his wife on the phone and after their fight, the accused retaliated by following the victim to his room and stabbing him twice which resulted in his death.

The accused was restrained by other house tenants as he tried to flee and was tied up until the police arrived.