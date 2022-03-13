Duterte wants a ‘compassionate lawyer’ to win presidency

President Rodrigo Duterte has revealed some of the qualities he is looking for in a successor.

Duterte said that he wants a decisive and compassionate lawyer to win the presidency in the May 2022 polls.

Duterte made the statement when he was asked by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, self-appointed ‘Son of God’ who was also named as one of FBI’s ‘most wanted’ in an interview.

RELATED STORY: Duterte hopes next president will intensify fight vs. illegal drugs

“You must be decisive… Ang ano nga is, hindi naman ako nagsabi it’s the best quality, but one of the good qualities of a president, sana abugado,” Duterte said in his interview at SMNI.

“Isang tingin mo lang maka-decide ka na kaagad , and the repercussions, alam mo na kung ano. Whatever kind of—how would you say—issue or alam mo na,” he added.

Duterte adds the next president should have a heart for the people.

READ ON: Duterte not keen on endorsing candidates for 2022 elections, prefers to be ‘neutral’

“The president should be a compassionate one, ‘yung para sa tao talaga,” he added.

There are ten presidential candidates in the 2022 polls.

Only Vice President Leni Robredo and Dr. Jose Montemayor are lawyers.