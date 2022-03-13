Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution issues arrest order of rioters at Al Ain vs Al Wahda football match

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi has issued an order to arrest all the rioters in the football match between Al Ain and Al Wahda teams on Saturday.

The Public Prosecution stressed that it will respond firmly in accordance with the established legal procedures to everyone responsible for triggering riots or violating the law and regulations. It also highlighted the need for sportsmanship among club fans to avoid endangering the lives and safety of others.

Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution pointed out that the law in the UAE ensures the protection for all individuals, and establishes strict penalties for violators to ensure the security and safety of members of society.