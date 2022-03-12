Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Filipina wins AED 100,000 from raffle draw on daughter’s birthday

A Filipina real estate administrator has won AED 100,000 on a raffle draw on her daughter’s birthday.

Rhea, 39, a Dubai resident who has won the recent 67th weekly draw of Mahzooz, was quoted as saying, “I jumped, cried, laughed, I was so happy I didn’t know what to do.”

The prize money will help her save for her daughter’s future and cover the payments for the house she is building back home in the Philippines, she said.

The 67th weekly Mahzooz draw also saw two other expats in the UAE winning AED 100,000 in the raffle while no one won the grand prize of AED 10 million.

Eighteen winners shared the AED 1 million second prize and took home AED 55,555 each, after correctly predicting four out of the five winning numbers (1-16-35-42-44).

Filipino national Tancredo, another AED 100,000 winner, said he will gift his wife jewelry with the prize money and the 61-year-old mechanical engineer added that he will also use the money to help his brother and sister set up a bakery in the Philippines.

